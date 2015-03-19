** Lamprell jump c.14 pct, poised for biggest
one-day gain since Jan 2013 in solid volume after oil rig maker
says 2014 pretax profit more than doubled due to a steady stream
of delivery projects and cost efficiencies
** Lamprell's performance contrasts with that of many other
oil-related stocks, amid moves sector wide to cut capex and put
projects on hold in face of oil price rout
** Co however reiterates weak outlook. It had warned in
January that revenue for this year would be 10 pct below
expectations, as the oil slump had hurt its ability to secure
new business
** Stock touches high of 119.25p ($2), moving ahead of mean
TP of $1.97 analysts have on it according to Reuters data
($1 = 0.6753 pounds)
(RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)