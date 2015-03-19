March 19 China Enterprise Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net loss at 488.6 million yuan ($78.89 million) versus net profit of 401.7 million yuan previous year

* Says plans to issue up to 3 billion yuan bonds

* Says sets aside provision for assets impairment, reduces 2014 net profit by 620.9 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FHu3Sb; bit.ly/1BAOQRt; bit.ly/1FHv5xr

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1936 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)