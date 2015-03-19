BRIEF-Komercijalna Banka to pay dividend of MKD 150/shr for 2016
* Says its shareholders approved distribution of dividend of 150 denars per share on its 2016 profit
Mar 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Municipality of Jonkoping
Issue Amount 150 million swedish crown
Maturity Date March 25,2022
Coupon 1.04 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date March 25,2015
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)
Listing Nasdaq Stockholm
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN SE0006964730
* Announces that it has sold its $120 million share in $2.5 billion Dakota Access Pipeline loan
NEW DELHI, April 5 Coal India Ltd is actively looking to acquire coking coal assets in Australia, a senior company official told Reuters, as the country looks to beef up its foreign coal assets.