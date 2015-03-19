Mar 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Municipality of Jonkoping

Issue Amount 150 million swedish crown

Maturity Date March 25,2022

Coupon 1.04 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date March 25,2015

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)

Listing Nasdaq Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN SE0006964730

