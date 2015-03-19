BRIEF-Enish to sell title of browser game for 95 mln yen
* Says it will sell title of a browser game to ViSUALIZE Co.Ltd for 95 million yen
March 19 Bluefocus Communication Group Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 62.8 percent y/y at 711.9 million yuan ($114.91 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CwwYfL
BERLIN/PARIS, April 5 BlaBlaCar, whose amateur chauffeurs share costs with passengers on long-distance journeys, will offer them cheaper car leases through French bank Societe Generale in the latest threat to traditional transport models.
WASHINGTON, April 5 U.S. President Donald Trump hopes to sign "several more" measures into law before the end of April to roll back Obama-era regulations under the time-limited Congressional Review Act (CRA), said a White House official on Wednesday.