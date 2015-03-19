March 19 Longmaster Information & Technology Says Plans To Set Up Private Bank With Partners Including Guizhou Yibai Pharma

* Says plans to raise up to 1 billion yuan ($161.41 million) in private placement of shares

* Says trading of shares to resume on March 20

* Says plans to set up private bank with partners including Guizhou Yibai Pharma, registered capital at 1 billion yuan

