BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of medium-term notes
* U.S. Bancorp - redemption on April 15, 2017, of all of its outstanding 1.65% medium-term notes, series t due May 15, 2017
March 19 Orient Securities Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to debut on March 23 in Shanghai
* Avenues Global Holdings LLC says raises $17 million in equity financing - SEC filing
ZAGREB, April 5 Croatia's parliament could pass an emergency law as early as Wednesday to shield the economy from big company failures after the country's largest private firm Agrokor piled up debts, leaving it struggling to pay creditors and suppliers.