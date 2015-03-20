March 20 Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit up 8.3 percent y/y at 4.77 billion yuan ($768.90 million)

* Says plans to raise 8 billion yuan in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on March 23

