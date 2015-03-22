BRIEF-AT&T says starting April 6, co to include HBO as part of AT&T Unlimited Plus wireless plan
* Says beginning April 6, co to include HBO as part of AT&T Unlimited Plus wireless plan; new and existing customers on plan to get HBO included
March 22 Shanghai LongYun Advertising & Media Co Ltd
* Says its shares to debut trading in Shanghai on March 24
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FPOPPG (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says beginning April 6, co to include HBO as part of AT&T Unlimited Plus wireless plan; new and existing customers on plan to get HBO included
* Says its shares to suspend trade from April 6 after sudden halt on April 5 pending announcement
* Lin Qian will be appointed as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: