March 23 Chongqing Fuling Zhacai Group Co Ltd

*Says plans to acquire food producer Sichuan Province HuiTong Shiye Co Ltd for 129.2 million yuan ($20.82 million) via cash, share issue

*Says plans to rause 32.1 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

*Says shares have resumed trading on March 23

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HpOZiE; bit.ly/1MZqjOk

($1 = 6.2047 Chinese yuan renminbi)