BRIEF-Bank of Okinawa completes acquisition of Okinawa Securities Limited
* Says it completes acquisition of Okinawa Securities Limited as planned, on March 31
March 23 Changjiang Securities Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue 2nd tranche of commercial paper for fiscal year 2015 worth 3 billion yuan (adds missing word 'yuan')
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran March 31 Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged down in sluggish trade on Friday, in line with broader Asia, but Indonesia eked out some early gains to hit a record high for the second time this week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan retreated 0.5 percent, as investors balanced positions on the last day of the quarter, but was on track for a near 13 percent gain year to date. "At this point, the end of the quarter