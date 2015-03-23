BRIEF-Nicox FY operating loss narrows to 1.8 million euros
* Cash, cash equivalents and financial instruments of 28.9 million euros as of December 31, 2016, compared to 29.7 million euros on December 31, 2015.
March 23 Beijing Tongrentang Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 16.4 percent y/y at 763.7 million yuan ($122.91 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1B7KguW
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2135 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Cash, cash equivalents and financial instruments of 28.9 million euros as of December 31, 2016, compared to 29.7 million euros on December 31, 2015.
* Announced on Thursday proposed secondary sale of shares in Cosmo Pharmaceuticals