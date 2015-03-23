March 23 Double Coin Holdings Ltd

* Says plans to take stakes in seven firms for a combined 11.6 billion yuan ($1.87 billion) via share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 3.7 billion yuan in private placement

* Says trading of shares to resume on March 24

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1B8dk5r; bit.ly/1CKfJYA

