UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 23 Double Coin Holdings Ltd
* Says plans to take stakes in seven firms for a combined 11.6 billion yuan ($1.87 billion) via share issue
* Says plans to raise up to 3.7 billion yuan in private placement
* Says trading of shares to resume on March 24
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1B8dk5r; bit.ly/1CKfJYA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2135 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.