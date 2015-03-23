BRIEF-Starts Proceed Investment sells and buys properties as planed
* Says it completes sale of two properties in Hokkaida for 365 million yen and acquisition of Tokyo-based property at 380 million yen on March 31
March 23 Shenzhen Worldunion Properties Consultancy Inc
* Says 2014 net profit up 23.9 percent y/y at 394.3 million yuan ($63.46 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CQfbBY
* Say it retired 1.2 million shares (1.57 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on March 31