March 23 China's Sanan Optoelectronics Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit up 41.15 percent y/y at 1.46 billion yuan ($234.97 million)

* Says plans to raise up to 3.9 billion yuan in private placement of shares

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xUmrpc ; bit.ly/1OqHycU

