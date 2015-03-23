March 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Landesbank Baden Wurttemberg(LBBW)

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date March 5, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Yield 1.351 pct

Issue price 100.0550

Reoffer price 100.0550

Spread 22 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Mid swaps

Payment Date March 30, 2015

Lead Manager(s) LBBW, Citi, RBC, UBS & Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Stuttgart

Denoms (K) 2

Notes Launched under the issuer's Debt

Issuance Programme.

The issue size will total $750

million when fungible

ISIN DE000LB01RW6

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)