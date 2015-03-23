BRIEF-Cleantech Invest H2 operational loss increases to EUR 523,000
* H2 OPERATIONAL LOSS EUR 523,000 VERSUS LOSS EUR 450,000 YEAR AGO
March 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Landesbank Baden Wurttemberg(LBBW)
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date March 5, 2018
Coupon 1.375 pct
Yield 1.351 pct
Issue price 100.0550
Reoffer price 100.0550
Spread 22 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Mid swaps
Payment Date March 30, 2015
Lead Manager(s) LBBW, Citi, RBC, UBS & Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Stuttgart
Denoms (K) 2
Notes Launched under the issuer's Debt
Issuance Programme.
The issue size will total $750
million when fungible
ISIN DE000LB01RW6
* Approved sale of common shares of aamc asset management co of 899,996 shares representing 90 percent of total shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: