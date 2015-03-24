March 24 Chongqing Yukaifa Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire stakes in three firms for a combined 1.3 billion yuan ($209.52 million) via share issue

* Chongqing yukaifa says trading of shares to resume on march 25

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ipto7S; bit.ly/1EE8sGv

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2046 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)