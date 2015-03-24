BRIEF-Dollar General files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage:
March 24 China State Construction Engineering
* Says plans to boost capital of unit China Overseas Holdings for up to 24 billion yuan ($3.87 billion)
* Says plans to buy up to 33.8 billion yuan worth of new shares issued by China Overseas Land & Investment
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1bq45aX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2046 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage:
* Sprott Inc announces historical early warning disclosure filing relating to acquisition of securities of Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.