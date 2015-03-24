BRIEF-Dollar General files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage:
Mar 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower ITNL Offshore Two Pte. Ltd
(ITNL Offshore)
Guarantor IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited
Issue Amount 690 million chinese yuan renminbi
Maturity Date April 1,2018
Coupon 7.5 pct
Reoffer price 98.688
Reoffer yield 8.00 pct
Payment Date April 1,2015
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, HSBC & CLSA
Listing SGX listing
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M/K) 1-10
Governing Law English
* Sprott Inc announces historical early warning disclosure filing relating to acquisition of securities of Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.