BRIEF-Dollar General files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage:
Mar 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond inceased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
(EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date November 13,2026
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 110.544
Spread Minus 32 basis points
Underlying govt bond Midswaps
Payment Date March 31,2015
Lead Manager(s) BNPP, DZ & LBBW
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 17.5 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion euro when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1107718279
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
* Sprott Inc announces historical early warning disclosure filing relating to acquisition of securities of Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.