March 25 Interest rates in Britain are likely to
rise despite inflation falling to zero, Bank of England Deputy
Governor Minouche Shafik told Kent Business in comments reported
on Wednesday.
The policymaker said the main reason behind lower inflation
was a rapid decrease in oil prices and the negative effect of an
appreciating British pound on UK firms' profits. (bit.ly/1BjvEIT)
"If you take out those temporary external factors, the
underlying core inflation is not that low," Shafik told Kent
Business.
She said the central expectation of the Bank of England's
monetary policy committee is that the next move will be up, the
publication reported.
However, Shafik said the central bank will keep its options
open, including a possible rate cut in the future, it said.
Last week, Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said
the central bank should consider cutting interest rates if
inflation threatens to fall further below target than forecast,
distancing him from other BoE officials.
Inflation in Britain fell to zero last month, official
figures showed on Tuesday, as lower prices for food and computer
goods left consumer prices unchanged from a year earlier for the
first time on record.
A representative for the Bank of England could not
immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken
Wills)