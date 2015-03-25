March 25 Kaiser China Holding Co Ltd

* Says signs framework agreement to acquire a technology firm in Hangzhou for up to 540 million yuan ($86.93 million)

* Says shares to resume trading on March 26

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Cp7S25; bit.ly/1GjF7FT

