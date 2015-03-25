BRIEF-Sun Life Financial announces executive changes
* Kevin Strain, currently president, Sun Life Financial Asia, will become executive vice-president & chief financial officer
March 25 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 30.3 percent y/y at 3.54 billion yuan ($569.90 million)
* Says subsidiary plans to boost investment unit's capital to 1.1 billion yuan from 30 million yuan
* Says unit and partners plan aerospace project in Hebei province with total investment of about 8 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EFCKZj; bit.ly/1Caa782; bit.ly/1y5ObXR Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2116 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, March 27 A Russian bank under Western economic sanctions over Russia's incursion into Ukraine disclosed on Monday that its executives had met Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a top White House adviser, in December.