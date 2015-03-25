UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 25 Zhejiang Longsheng Auto Parts
* Says plans to raise up to 7.2 billion yuan ($1.16 billion) in private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on march 26
* Pengxin International Mining Co Ltd says to subscribe Longsheng's 139.9 million shares for 1 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CXQELB; bit.ly/1y5Vsah; bit.ly/1IuBdJv
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2116 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.