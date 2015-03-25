March 25 Zhejiang Longsheng Auto Parts

* Says plans to raise up to 7.2 billion yuan ($1.16 billion) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on march 26

* Pengxin International Mining Co Ltd says to subscribe Longsheng's 139.9 million shares for 1 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CXQELB; bit.ly/1y5Vsah; bit.ly/1IuBdJv

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2116 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)