Mar 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower SCBC

Issue Amount 1.3 billion swedish crown

Maturity Date September 10,2018

Coupon 3 month stibor + 40 basis points

Payment Date March 31,2015

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 5 billion swedish crown when fungible

Launched under the issuer's EMTN Programme

ISIN XS1211568065

Parent ISIN XS0969524908

