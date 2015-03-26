PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 6
April 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 26 Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co Ltd
* Says signs framework agreement to invest in UK's Plexus Holdings
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Nipm1V
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* First response by a safety regulator after U.S., UK bans (Adds TSA comment, background)
NEW YORK, April 5 A California pension fund has fired Franklin Templeton Investments, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Pacific Investment Management Co from some portfolio-management responsibilities in a shakeup that puts more of its assets in lower-fee, index-tracking investments, the fund said.