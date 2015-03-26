BRIEF-Zambal Spain FY net profit 26.9 mln euros
* Reported on Wednesday FY net sales 35.4 million euros ($37.8 million)
March 26 Shanghai Wanye Enterprise Co Ltd
* Says net profit up 76.7 percent y/y at 400.5 million yuan ($64.49 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NiptdT
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2103 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Reported on Wednesday FY net sales 35.4 million euros ($37.8 million)
DUBAI, April 6 Stock markets in the Gulf may decline on Thursday as crude oil pulled away from a near one-month high hit in the previous session, but strong buying momentum in Abu Dhabi's blue chips may continue to support that index.
* Kriangkrai Burintrawattana resigned from the positions of director and the chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: