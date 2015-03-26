March 26 Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit up 17.1 percent y/y at 2.6 billion yuan ($418.66 million)

* Says plans to issue up to 10 billion yuan debt financing instruments

* Says plans to issue up to 8 billion yuan bonds

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IxV1LT; bit.ly/1BNM37s

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2103 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)