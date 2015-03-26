BRIEF-Kc Property says Kriangkrai Burintrawattana resigned as Chairman
* Kriangkrai Burintrawattana resigned from the positions of director and the chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Mar 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
(EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date November 13,2026
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 110.544
Spread Minus 32 basis points
Underlying govt bond Midswaps
Payment Date March 31,2015
Lead Manager(s) BNPP, DZ & LBBW
Ratings Aaa(Moody's), AAA (S&P) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 17.5 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion euro when fungible
ISIN XS1107718279
NEW YORK, April 6 Trading volumes and open interest in U.S. crude futures soared in 2016, particularly among buyers out of Asia and shale companies locking in output, both of whom have shown an affinity for far-dated contracts, the CME Group Inc said on Thursday.
* Most Fed policymakers see bond policy change this year -minutes