Mar 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Gallant Venture Ltd

(Gallant Venture)

Issue Amount S$175 million

Maturity Date April 6,2018

Coupon 7.00 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 527.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 3 year SGD SOR

Payment Date April 6,2015

Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank Ltd (B&D), CIMB & UBS

Listing SGX-ST

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN Programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)