Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 26 Xiamen Xiangyu Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan ($241.53 million) in private placement of shares
* Says trading of shares to resume on march 27
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CrH4ye ; bit.ly/1EHgcat
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2103 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)