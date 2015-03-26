March 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Sky plc
Guarantor Sky Group Finance plc, Sky UK Limited,
Sky Subscribers Services Limited,
Sky Telecommunications Services Limited
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date April 1, 2020
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 75bp
Reoffer price 99.901
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 77bp
Payment Date April 1, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing GEM
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1212467911
