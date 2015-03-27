** Big moves on volume on Card Factory with the greeting cards retailer among the top percentage gainers on the FTSE mid-cap index

** More than 5.5 mln shares were traded by 11:15 GMT, compared with their 30-day moving average of about 377,000 shares.

** Nomura reiterated "buy" with a target price of 300p on the stock. The brokerage see a return of cash as "highly likely", but raised doubts over the timing, quantum and form of it.

** Card Factory shares slumped 5 pct on Wed after robust full-year earnings, on lack of clarity on cash return .

** The retailer, which got listed in May, said it would return surplus capital to shareholders, but did not provide details on Wed.

** Shares shed some of the gains to trade at 306p, up 4.6 pct. Up to Thursday's close, Card Factory stock had gained about 8 pct this year. (RM:aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)