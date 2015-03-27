Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
March 27 China Construction Bank Corp
* Q4 net profit at 37.5 billion yuan ($6.03 billion) - Reuters calculation
* Says 2014 net profit at 227.8 billion yuan
* Says interest margin at 2.8 percent
Source text in English: bit.ly/1BtLakL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2145 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.