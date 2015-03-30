(adds more bullet points)

March 30 Geo-Jade Petroleum Corp

* Says board agrees its management unit to invest 260 million yuan ($41.89 million) in an investment fund

* Says signs framework agreement with Gold Investment Group JSC to acquire equities of Kamenistoye for up to $120 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HWxyXk; bit.ly/1HWyGdo

