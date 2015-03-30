Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
March 30 Fortune Brands Home & Security will acquire bathroom and kitchen cabinet maker Norcraft Cos Inc for $441.4 million.
Fortune, which makes MasterBrand cabinets and Moen faucets, will pay $25.50 per share, a premium of 11.4 percent to Norcraft's Friday closing price. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
TORONTO, March 24 Acacia Mining is losing more than $1 million in revenue each day at two mines in Tanzania because of the country's ban on exports of gold and copper concentrates, the London-listed company said on Friday.