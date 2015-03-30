March 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Issue Amount 50 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 0.750 pct
Reoffer price 99.695
Yield 0.865
Spread 31 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UKT
Payment Date April 8, 2015
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 975 million sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0922187678
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)