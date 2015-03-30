March 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 0.750 pct

Reoffer price 99.695

Yield 0.865

Spread 31 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UKT

Payment Date April 8, 2015

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 975 million sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0922187678

