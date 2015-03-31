BRIEF-Property developer Shanghai Shimao's 2016 net profit up 4.2 pct
March 31 GF Securities Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue 4th tranche of commercial paper for fiscal year 2015, worth 3 billion yuan ($483.71 million)
($1 = 6.2021 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Fy profit attributable rmb 18,020 million versus rmb 21,847 million