SEOUL, March 31 Sales at South Korean duty free shops jumped a record 21.6 percent in 2014, finance ministry data showed on Tuesday, as a flood of Chinese visitors splashed out on cosmetics and other luxury goods.

South Korea is the world's biggest duty free shopping market, with sales at its 43 outlets rising to 8.3 trillion won ($7.47 billion) last year. This was fuelled by a nearly 42 percent increase in Chinese tourists to a record 6 million, out of 14 million visitors.

The Korea Tourism Organization expects a 16-17 percent rise in Chinese tourists this year, and the government said in October it will issue more licences for city-based duty free shops.

Sales at 17 downtown-based duty free shops rose 32.2 percent last year to 5.4 trillion won, while those at 20 airport-based shops increased 5.9 percent to 2.5 trillion won.

Lotte Duty Free, part of Lotte Shopping, and the Samsung Group's Hotel Shilla Co Ltd, the two largest South Korean duty free chains, aim to expand overseas amid intensifying domestic competition.

In the first two months of 2015, Chinese visitors to South Korea rose 46.2 percent, Nomura said in a report reiterating its "buy" ratings on cosmetics makers Amorepacific Corp, LG Household & Health Care Ltd and Cosmax Inc .

"With more Chinese tourists preferring Korea over Hong Kong and Macau, favourable policies and exchange rate, and growing popularity of Korean culture, we maintain our positive outlook on the rapid growth of Chinese inbound tourists," Nomura analyst Cara Song wrote.

