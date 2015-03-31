March 31 Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering Co Ltd

* Says plans private placement of shares to raise up to 3 billion yuan ($483.87 million)

* Says shares have resumed trade on March 31

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DiQeOh; bit.ly/1yuEIcI

