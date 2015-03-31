BRIEF-Pfizer Ltd says news on USFDA observations for Hospira Vizag unit does not relate to Pfizer, India
* Clarifies on news item "Pfizer's Hospira Vizag unit receives 11 observation from US FDA"
March 31 Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering Co Ltd
* Says plans private placement of shares to raise up to 3 billion yuan ($483.87 million)
* Says shares have resumed trade on March 31
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DiQeOh; bit.ly/1yuEIcI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2000 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Medigus Ltd - announced pricing of a best efforts public offering of 979,714 class a units at a purchase price per unit of $3.50