BRIEF-United Bank of India approves QIP issue price of 23.22 rupees per share
* Says approved QIP issue price of INR 23.22 per share Source text: http://bit.ly/2nYzb0e Further company coverage:
March 31 Hua Yuan Property Co Ltd
* Says it and units plan to sell stakes in a property unit to Huayi Brothers Media Corp's entertainment investment unit for 400 million yuan ($64.52 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BGhaSB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2000 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 0.24 yuan(pre-tax)/share to shareholders for FY 2016