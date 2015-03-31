TransCanada gets presidential permit for Keystone XL
March 24 TransCanada Corp said on Friday the U.S. Department of State issued a presidential permit for the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline.
** The London and Toronto-listed Ithaca Energy jumps as much as 14 pct
** North Sea-focused oil and gas operator said it has increased its oil hedging protection since the start of the year in order to mitigate against the impact of further Brent price weakness
** Ithaca Energy says 4,000 bopd has been hedged at an average price of $69/bbl from July 2016 to June 2017
** Ithaca shares last up 13.3 pct
* Saudi official says March supplies to U.S. cut by 300,000 bpd