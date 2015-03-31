March 31 Wonders Information Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 3.5 billion yuan ($564.61 million) in private placement of shares

* Says trading of shares to resume on April 1

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1adGaem; bit.ly/1BGOKrB

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1990 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)