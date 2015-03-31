March 31 FAW Car Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit down 84.0 percent y/y at 161.3 million yuan ($26.02 million)

* Says plans to invest 1.4 billion yuan in engine project

* Says it and controlling shareholder plan to invest 277 million yuan auto technology upgrade project

* Says board approves to increase financial unit's capital to 1.6 billion yuan from 1.13 billion yuan

