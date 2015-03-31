BRIEF-Xinhu Zhongbao's owner to increase holdings within six months
* Says owner Huang Wei to increase holdings of 300 million to 1.0 billion shares in the company within six months from March 9, 2017
March 31 Dongxing Securities Co Ltd
* Says to issue up to 2 billion yuan ($322.63 million) 4-year bonds
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1990 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says Co shareholders have approved acquisition of 10. 37 percent stake in the Co by the International Finance Corporation (IFC)