BRIEF-Assurant CEO Alan Colberg's 2016 total compensation $7.8 mln
* CEO Alan Colberg's 2016 total compensation $7.8 million versus. $8.3 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. investment company BlackRock owned 5.006 percent in Italian gas grid company Snam, with voting rights at 4.922 percent as of March 21, according to a filing published by the Italian market watchdog Consob Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)