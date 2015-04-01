April 1 African budget airline Fastjet Plc said it intended to raise gross proceeds of at least 50 million pounds ($74 million) via a placing to fund the expansion of its operations and acquire aircraft.

The London-listed company said new ordinary shares at 1 pence per share would be sold through an accelerated book-building process. ($1 = 0.6747 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)