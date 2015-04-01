BRIEF-Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 1 Guangdong Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 97.7 percent stake in a pharma firm for 1.3 billion yuan ($209.76 million) in cash
* Says shares to resume trading on April 2
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CLGpba; bit.ly/1BOzeem
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1976 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: