BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
April 1 Zhejiang Daily Media Group Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 25.8 percent y/y at 517.3 million yuan ($83.47 million)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.