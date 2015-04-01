BRIEF-Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen
Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.
April 1 Zhejiang CONBA Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 175 million shares in private placement


MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year