Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 1 Huayi Brothers Media Corp
* Says unit Huayi Brothers Pictures LLC signs agreement with STX Entertainment on film production
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yznbQG
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order